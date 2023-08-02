‘Most memorable rescue? A woman stuck behind a toilet’: NI firefighter reflects on four-decade career

Retiring firefighter John Holmes assisting in the rescue of 28 calves trapped in a slurry tank

Few people can say they have had their retirement parties postponed for call-outs to rescue calves from slurry tanks .

But for Co Down firefighter John Holmes, this was his final act of service as he called time on a career of 40-plus years.

In four decades on the front line, he has made many rescues and saved lives.

He has also received an award for putting his own life in danger.

Mr Holmes, who stepped down from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) this week, said: “In 1988, I got the Chief Fire Officer’s Commendation for a live rescue.

“My brother Derek and I entered a property in Newcastle without breathing apparatus and pulled a man out.

“A man is alive today because of that quick thinking. We never thought of our own risk.”

The firefighter hit the headlines on Monday night for his rescue of 28 calves that were trapped inside a slurry tank, putting his retirement party at Newcastle Fire Station on hold in order to do so.

Recounting the tale, Mr Holmes said: “I was at home and I did not take any dinner because we were going to take a barbecue in the station.

“The pager went off at 5.20pm. I made my way to the station, saw it was animal rescue and I put my tally up and got in the Land Rover with four other men.

“The two officers that were at the call couldn’t believe I had arrived at the scene.

“I was in charge of it.

“There were 10 men there from Newcastle station to do the animal rescue. We needed them all.”

John Holmes

The now retired firefighter said his favourite moments in his job involved animal rescues.

Mr Holmes said: “Watching animals in distress, then you rescue them and see them back on hard ground, it gives you every bit of joy. We’ve done hundreds of animal rescues during my time. A lot of cattle, horses, sheep, pigs.”

Across his career Mr Holmes’s call-outs ranged from the dangerous to the downright bizarre.

The strangest, he said, involved a toilet: “A wee woman fell off the toilet and got jammed behind it. We had to break down the toilet to get her out; it would have hurt her more to pull her out.”

Mr Holmes said joining the NIFRS was his dream job and he is proud to have served the public.

“I’ve had a busy career,” he recalled, adding: “There’s always something different to go to.”

He said dealing with tragedy was the worst part of the job, including road traffic accidents, while the most complex incident he attended involved a lorry, containing bulls, which had gone over an embankment in Omagh.

Thanks to the joint work of the Omagh and Newcastle fire crews, most of the cattle were rescued safe and sound.

Now, having completed his final rescue on Monday, Mr Holmes says he is looking forward to a well-deserved retirement.

He also hopes to have his leaving barbecue next Monday... provided there isn’t another unexpected call-out.