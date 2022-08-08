Most Northern Ireland dental practices not taking new NHS patients

New shapeshifting robotic microswarms could lead to fewer visits to the dentist. Photo: Stock image

The Department of Health has said it is working on a scheme to improve access to dental care after it was revealed 90% of practices in Northern Ireland are not accepting new patients.

Despite children in full-time education being entitled to free treatment, 88% of practices were not accepting child patients.

None of the practices contacted in the Antrim and Newtownabbey council area were taking new adult patients.

The figures were revealed in a UK-wide BBC investigation.

The BBC said it attempted to call all dental practices with a health service contract in Northern Ireland and drew up a list of 365.

Some of those practices were excluded from the figures as they were not contactable or were permanently closed, were private or were not a health service practice – leaving 274.

Practices which could take on new health service patients within eight weeks were only recorded as accepting appointments.

Of those practices in Northern Ireland not taking on adults, 20% (48) said they had an open waiting list, and 11% (28) said the wait time was a year or longer, or were unable to say how long it would be.

Of those not taking on children, 46 (19%) said they had an open waiting list, and 11% (27) said wait time was a year or longer or were unable to say how long it would be.

The Department of Health (DoH) said dental services had been “significantly impacted” by the Covid-19 pandemic but £78m additional funding had been provided to practices between 2020 and 2022.

"In April this year, the Rebuilding Support Scheme was introduced,” the DoH added. “This scheme pays dentists an additional 25% for their activity and was designed to maintain practice business viability and to incentivise increased levels of treatment.

"In Northern Ireland, 67% population are currently registered with a dentist: this is an increase from the 64% registered in the 2014-2021 period.”

It is hoped a scheme to improve dental care for unregistered patients who are experiencing an urgent or emergency dental issue will be piloted at the end of the summer.

Ciara Gallagher, chair of the British Dental Association's Northern Ireland Dental Practice Committee, said: "We can only hope dental care in Northern Ireland had not yet reached the point of no return.

"Dentists are already moving on and practices are struggling to remain viable because the numbers health service dentistry is based on simply don't add up.

"This postcode lottery our patients now face will only end when we see real reform backed up by fair funding."

Dental practices not taking new adult NHS patients by council area:

Belfast City Council: 92%

Lisburn and Castlereagh: 93%

Ards and North Down: 95%

Newry, Mourne and Down: 80%

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon: 79%

Mid Ulster: 95%

Fermanagh and Omagh: 90%

Derry City and Strabane: 89%

Causeway, Coast and Glens: 81%

Mid and East Antrim: 96%

Antrim and Newtownabbey: 100%

Source: The BBC contacted dental practices