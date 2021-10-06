Most Northern Ireland people don’t want Troubles amnesty, says poll

Survey also shows 63% said they were in favour of an Historical Investigations Unit

The INLA planted a time bomb in the Droppin' Well disco in Ballykelly, Co Derry, in December 1982

Some 70% of people in Northern Ireland are not in favour of a statute of limitations for Troubles cases or an amnesty for perpetrators, according to a new survey.

In terms of addressing the legacy of the past here, an overwhelming majority of respondents (88%) said they felt this is important.

The survey, conducted by polling company Lucidtalk, asked just over 2,000 people a series of questions regarding the legacy of the Troubles.

It comes after it emerged the UK Government is planning on bringing forward legislation banning all prosecutions related to the Troubles. The move, which has been widely condemned by Northern Ireland's political parties and various human rights and victims' groups, would also see an end to all Troubles inquests, civil actions and investigations.

The survey also found that almost a quarter of respondents (24%) saw themselves as a victim of the Troubles, while 71% did not, and 24% said they don't know, were not sure, or had no opinion.

People were also asked whether they were affected by a Troubles-related incident. Some 45% said they had witnessed such an incident, while 51% said they knew someone affected by such an incident. A total of 8% of respondents said an immediate family member died as a result of a Troubles-related incident.

The survey, which was conducted last month, comes as the Executive is recruiting for the role of Commissioner for Victims and Survivors, after the role's previous holder Judith Thompson stepped down in back in August 2020.

People were also asked about a range of bodies and mechanisms for dealing with legacy issues and cases. Some 63% said they were in favour of an Historical Investigations Unit to carry out Troubles probes.

An Historical Enquiries Team was formed as part of the PSNI back in 2005 under the Stormont House Agreement to investigate the 3,269 unsolved murders committed during the Troubles, however it was mothballed in 2014 when the PSNI restructured due to budget cuts.

The survey also found that 62% of people were in favour of a independent commission for information retrieval, while 55% backed a 'implementation and reconciliation group'.

Another idea which has been mooted for years, an oral history archive, also garnered favourable responses from 67% of those who took part in the survey.

Some 58% of respondents were in favour of the establishment of a truth commission. Such a commission has been used successfully in other post-conflict societies across the world, such as in South Africa.

People were also asked what kind of victim/survivor-tailored support should be offered to various groups of people. Regarding people who lives were affect by the Troubles through their profession (e.g doctors), 84% of respondents felt they should be offered health or wellbeing support, while 70% said they should be offered family therapy, and 65% were in favour of financial support.

Regarding immediate relatives of those who witnessed, or provided support at, a Troubles-related incident, 78% felt they should be offered health and wellbeing support, 75% said family therapy and 52% backed financial support. A total of 83% of people said they felt victims and survivors living in GB should be able to access the same support and services as those in Northern Ireland, with 69% in support of the same for those in the Republic. Some 43% of respondents also felt the history of the Troubles should be compulsory in all schools, for all ages (5-18).

People were also asked about things like painted kerbstones, flags, segregated communities and schooling, and how they may influence children or young people related to victims and survivors of the conflict.

Some 68% felt murals and kerbstones had a negative influence, 70% said separate schooling had a negative influence, and 38% said flags on official buildings had a negative influence. The majority of respondents also felt parades, bonfires and interface barriers had a negative influence on children.

Addressing the Committee of The Executive Office on Wednesday, representatives from the Commission for Victims and Survivors and the Victims and Survivors Forum presented results from the survey to MLAs.

Speaking on behalf of the Victims and Survivors Forum, Mary Moreland MBE, said the survey “highlights the public awareness of how victims and survivors have been considered politically unimportant in measures to address the past. “In a population of under two million, 350,000 people have been affected by conflict," she said. “It would be shameful to sweep aside their needs at the last hurdle.”