MoT chaos: 74,000 on waiting list and backlog's still growing

A total of 73,910 drivers are waiting for MoT appointments, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) revealed today.

The backlog is growing following the suspension of tests for cars and light vehicles earlier this week after cracks were found in 48 out of the 55 vehicle lifts in Northern Ireland.

Two new lifts have been installed at test centres in Belfast and Newbuildings but are not operational yet.

Separate DfI figures showed that more than 10,500 MoT tests had been cancelled since January 21, with 17,418 checks having been carried out during the same period.

As the backlog grows, motor trade experts have called on the Driver & Vehicle Agency (DVA) to show flexibility in testing.

In the Republic of Ireland, the National Car Testing (NCT) service has taken the decision to discontinue the use of vehicle inspection lifts until all are checked.

The same firm, Maha, supplies lifts both north and south, and it has been reported that an initial inspection in the Republic found cracks in one lift.

The under-vehicle part of the test has been suspended across the border, but the remaining sections of the test are going ahead as normal.

Drivers will be required to return and take the final part of the test at a later date.

The motor trade has called for a similar approach to be adopted by the DVA.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said the two new lifts would become operational "within the next couple of days" once they had been independently assessed to ensure they were safe.

"As soon as I get the assurance from the independent assessor that they are safe to operate, they will be operable," she explained.

Ms Mallon said her department was assessing all lifts and was also looking at the option of buying new equipment.

"We are examining all options. We're looking at hiring and we're really examining everything that's possible," she added.

"We're also extending the opening hours in our MoT centres so that we can maximise capacity.

"We're using the heavy goods lane, hopefully in the evening time, so that we can get more cars through."

The minister dismissed speculation that DVA workers' jobs may be on the line or that their hours may be cut.

"No, that's absolutely not happening and no communication has come from the DVA to staff of that effect," she insisted.

Ms Mallon said the lifts used in the Republic were "the same equipment".

"I have been very clear from when this issue was first brought to my desk as I have watched it unfold," she added.

"It does raise questions for me about contracts. That's why I asked for the audit review (to) be conducted independently from my department.

"I want the review of the contract to be a very critical part of that."

Ms Mallon said that if drivers had an MoT appointment cancelled by the DVA "and you don't have a four-year-old vehicle and you're not a taxi driver, you will automatically and immediately be issued with a temporary exemption certificate".

"That allows you to tax your vehicle and allows you to bring your vehicle on the road," she stressed.

"We have also received assurances from the Association of British Insurers that no policy holder will be penalised for a situation not of their making.

"All motorists need to do is retain a copy of the letter from the DVA that their appointment has been cancelled, but I would (also) encourage them to make direct contact with their insurer."

George Doran, owner of Doran Cars in Ballynahinch, said he hoped the DVA would follow the NCT's example and suspend the portion of tests requiring the use of lifts.

"The simple solution in my mind is to do three-quarters of the test. It would keep the country working and hopefully solve the issue," he said.

"It is okay for the minister to say she inherited the problem, but she needs to come up with solutions.

"Where it suits the DVA, of course, they have previously missed out some sections of the test. When it suited them before to stop doing the emissions test on diesel cars, they did it."

Martin Hamill, who owns Belfast dealership Premier Cars, added that trusted garages should be tasked with helping to clear the backlog.

He said: "I had suggested to the DfI that rather than just issuing an exemption, why don't they let the customer come in for the test where the car is given a visual inspection and the braking test?

"At least then they are having a visual inspection to confirm that the tyres are good, the brakes are good etc.

"That seems like a logical and sensible approach. At least it would provide some temporary solution."

However, Ms Mallon said her priority was "very much about ensuring the safety of DVA staff and customers".

The DfI, meanwhile, ruled out following the Republic's example.

"This is not an option under the current legislation, nor would it allow vehicle owners to tax their vehicles with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency in Swansea," it said.

"It also requires motorists to turn up for two tests, rather than one. (It)has the potential to create significant future capacity issues and would seriously impair our ability to test priority groups."