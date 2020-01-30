MoT chaos: Car tax agency urged not to punish motorists who can't renew certificate

The Driver and Vehicle Agency has asked its counterpart in Britain the DVLA not to sanction Northern Ireland motorists affected by the MoT crisis.

It comes after calls for clarity around the issue of untaxed vehicles being clamped here due to the MoT debacle.

Thousands of MoT tests have been cancelled after cracks were uncovered in 48 of the 55 vehicle lifts in local testing centres.

Exemption certificates have been issued to drivers whose tests have been affected, although this does not apply to taxis and four-year-old cars.

Read more Mot scandal: Car dealers and haulage firm owners fear fiasco is putting their businesses at risk

In order to tax a vehicle, a valid MoT certificate is needed. There have been concerns raised that owners of cars not covered by the exemptions are having their cars clamped through no fault of their own because their test was cancelled.

Read more MoT chaos: Belfast Telegraph asks the questions you want answered

Police have only said officers are "encouraged to exercise their discretion".

Yesterday, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said while her department was not responsible for clamping vehicles, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency in Swansea has been asked not to penalise those who can't get a test.

Ms Mallon also said two new vehicle lifts are being installed to provide more capacity at centres.

The lifts - one in Belfast and one in Newbuildings - were pre-ordered at the end of 2019, although installation is being accelerated due to the disruption.

"These lifts will be independently inspected and checked before becoming operational," she said.

"More information will follow on when and how these two new lifts will be operational, but I expect that to be possible within the next few days."

"I have instructed the DVA that they are to be focused on testing taxis and four-year-old cars for private customers and also car dealerships in the first instance."

Earlier yesterday DfI was criticised for not providing clarity on the matter.

DUP MLA Jim Wells, who had the party whip removed in 2018, said it was "disappointing" that DfI has not been open or reacted quickly to clarify the matter.

"This is what we used to blame faceless direct rule ministers and civil servants for... now it appears the Department for Infrastructure is behaving in exactly the same way," he told BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan Show.

"I think the department needs to be out there and be flexible in answering legitimate questions almost immediately.

"It's only when you think through the whole MoT system that you realise there are so many various complexities, and it has broken down and the department needs to react much more quickly."

Four-year-old cars have never had an MoT test certificate, so there is no MoT to extend.

On Tuesday Ms Mallon pledged to be open with the public about the situation and commissioned two separate reviews into the matter. She described the situation as a "mess" and extended opening hours at test centres to minimise disruption.

She said the Association of British Insurers had assured her policy holders will not be penalised "for something that is entirely out of their control".

Police said officers were being directed to "exercise discretion" over the issue.

"The DVA is working to contact all owners of four-year-old cars to book them for MoT tests in the coming days," a PSNI spokesman said.

"Priority is being given to those with MoTs that have expired or expire today, so motorists can tax their vehicles.

"Driving without tax is not prosecuted by PSNI and is the remit of DVLA. Where a police officer detects a vehicle without tax and it is outside of the 14-day grace period provided, a referral is made to the DVLA.

"Given these exceptional circumstances where PSNI detects a vehicle without a valid MoT certificate, providing the vehicle is in a roadworthy condition, officers would be encouraged to exercise discretion."

Jim Wells said potentially thousands of motorists could find themselves sanctioned.

"We need absolute clarity and we are not getting it from infrastructure and the police," he added. "There will be hundreds of people detected everyday [without an MoT] and we need a total amnesty."

The DVLA has yet to respond to a request for a comment.