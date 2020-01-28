MoT chaos: What Northern Ireland drivers need to know

Thousands of MoT tests have been cancelled due to the faults with vehicle lifts, leaving many drivers in Northern Ireland unsure where they stand. Here's a guide to the situation.

Where do you stand if your appointment has been cancelled?

The Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) will automatically issue exemption certificates that extends MoTs certificate for four months.

Drivers who have had tests booked on Tuesday were advised not to attend their appointment.

As soon as inspections and all necessary repairs to vehicle lifts have been carried out, appointments will be rescheduled. Due to the volume of appointments that have been cancelled (around 7,000 as of Tuesday morning), however, there is expected to be a significant backlog.

Who is not covered by the MoT exemptions?

Taxis and four-year-old cars are not covered by the exemptions. Taxis do not undergo an MoT test as they are covered by different legislation and require a PSV [Public Service Vehicle] test.

Four-year-old cars have never been through an MoT test before, meaning they do not have a certificate to extend.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said the DVA is contacting all taxi and four-year-old car owners to book tests in the coming days. Priority is being given to those with MoTs have expired or expire on Tuesday.

Will your vehicle tax be affected if your test has been cancelled and MoT certificate has expired?

The DVA said all those with an exemption certificate will be able to tax their vehicles as normal. The exemptions are being recorded on the DVA computer system to allow drivers to pay their tax. A hard copy exemption certificate will arrive by post in the coming days.

Will drivers receive any compensation?

At present, there are no public plans to compensate drivers who have had their appointments cancelled.

Affected drivers will, however, have half of the test fee refunded and be offered a free test.

On Monday, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon was asked if compensation will be offered to drivers who had to hire a car as a result of a cancelled test and she said she was restricted in what decisions she can make around such payments.

"In term of compensation, I have to operate within the legislation - this is public money. I have considered compensation, but what are the parameters? What are the thresholds? What are the criteria? We get into a very difficult area," she said.

"What I have been told is that any such payment would be subject to rules and approvals."

Will your car insurance be affected?

Drivers have been advised to contact their insurance provider and inform them if they have been issued with an exemption certificate.

Alistair Ross, the Association of British Insurers' (ABI) head of public policy for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, said insurers will generally not penalise customers for something that is out of their control.

“We understand this will be a concerning time for drivers who are affected. If your car is due an MOT, make sure to get an exemption certificate from the Driver and Vehicle Agency," he said.

"Insurers will generally take a pragmatic view and not penalise policyholders for something that is entirely out of their control. Driver safety is paramount, so in the meantime drivers should carry out basic vehicle checks such as checking tyre pressure and ensuring windscreen liquid and oil are at the correct levels.”

A spokesperson for the ABI told the Belfast Telegraph that as long as drivers ensure their car is road-worthy and make their insurer aware of an exemption certificate, they should not be adversely affected.

The advice comes amid calls for the MoT system in Northern Ireland to be overhauled and same regime used in Great Britain be introduced.

Glyn Roberts, chief executive of Retail NI, said: "Many of our members drive vans and these are vital for them to carry out their business, getting back and forward to the cash-and-carry and wholesalers and so on.

"With these MoT issues, we need to be looking at a longer-term solution. That obviously lies in the situation they have in the rest of the UK, where garages are able to do MoTs and are subject to inspections.

"In addition to the millions that may need to be spent replacing these lifts, in recent years we have experienced significant delays in MoTs. It's time for a new approach."

Mr Roberts said that, in the short-term, garages should be allowed to carry out tests in order to clear the backlog.

Why is the MoT system different in Northern Ireland than the rest of the UK?

MoT tests in Northern Ireland have always been carried out differently than in the rest of the UK. Tests in Northern Ireland are overseen by the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA), whereas the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVSA) is responsible for tests in the rest of the UK.

The main difference between the two regimes is that tests in Northern Ireland are carried out in government-run centres, whereas private mechanics in Britain can carry out tests.

Other differences include the age at which a car must be tested. This is four years in Northern Ireland and three in the rest of the UK.

The age at which vehicles become designated as an exempt classic car is also different. This is 40 years in Britain and applies if a car is registered before January 1, 1960 in Northern Ireland.

Who else has been impacted by the problems?

While buses are not affected by the vehicle lift issues, Translink said it is liaising with the DVA regarding its other vehicles.

A Translink spokesperson said: “We note the current exemptions being arranged by the DVA and we continue working with the agency regarding other Translink vehicles which are due for testing in the near future.”