MoT crisis: Driver and Vehicle Agency asks DVLA not to sanction Northern Ireland motorists

The Driver and Vehicle Agency has asked the DVLA not to sanction Northern Ireland motorists affected by the MoT crisis.

It comes following calls for clarity around the issue of untaxed vehicles being clamped in Northern Ireland due to the MoT debacle.

Exemptions have been issued to drivers whose tests have been affected, however this does not apply to cars that are four-years-old and taxis.

In order to tax a vehicle, a valid MoT certificate is needed. There have been concerns raised that owners of cars not covered by the exemptions are having their cars clamped through no fault of their own because their test was cancelled.

Police have only said officers are "encouraged to exercise their discretion".

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: “My Department is not responsible for the clamping of vehicles, that is the DVLA. However, the DVA has communicated to the DVLA that customers unable to tax their vehicles due to this disruption should not be penalised.

“I will continue to push the DVA for progress on increasing the capacity for testing, whilst ensuring that safety remains the top priority for customers and staff.”

In 2014, more than 300 jobs in Northern Ireland were lost when all UK-wide vehicle licensing was relocated to the DVLA offices in Swansea.

Thousands of MoT tests have been cancelled after cracks were uncovered in 48 of the 55 vehicle lifts in centres across the region.

Ms Mallon also said two new vehicle lifts are being installed to provide more capacity at centres.

The lifts - one in Belfast and one in Newbuildings in Londonderry - were pre-ordered at the end of 2019, however this process has been accelerated due to the disruption.

"These lifts will be independently inspected and checked before becoming operational. More information will follow on when and how these two new lifts will be operational but I expect that to be possible within the next few days," she said.

“I have instructed the DVA that they are to be focused on testing taxis and four-year-old cars for private customers and also car dealerships in the first instance."

Earlier on Wednesday, DfI was been criticised for not providing clarity.

DUP MLA Jim Wells, who had the party whip removed in 2018, said it was "disappointing" that DfI has not been open or reacted quickly to clarify the matter.

"This is what we used to blame faceless direct rule ministers and civil servants for... now it appears the Department for Infrastructure is behaving in exactly the same way," he told BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan Show.

"So many questions have been raised and I think the department needs to be out there and be flexible in answering legitimate questions almost immediately.

"It's only when you think through the whole MoT system that you realise there are so many various complexities, in a system that has been taken for granted, and it has broken down and the department needs to react much more quickly."

Four-year-old cars have never had an MoT test certificate, so there is no MoT to extend.

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon pledged to open with the public about the situation and commissioned two separate reviews into the matter.

“I am closely monitoring this situation and I will be upfront and honest with the public," she said.

"That’s why I have asked that communications issue regularly to the public, staff and Executive colleagues. Efforts have been put in place to deal with the imminent challenges facing customers, but that’s not enough.

"I have instructed officials to present urgently to me further options to put in place a full business recovery plan to get this service back into full operation."

Ulster Unionist MLA Roy Beggs proposed introducing emergency legislation to extend the period from which new cars are exempt from having an MoT test carried out.

"We need to ensure that those who are driving relatively new vehicles can keep them on the road. It seems very strange that vehicles that are 10 or 15-years-old are given exemptions, but if your vehicle is four-years-old and you can't get an MoT, you are not given an exemption," he said.

"It would be absolutely ridiculous to be adversely treating those who are facing this situation through no fault of their own."

Mr Beggs said there will also be major problems down the line whenever vehicle lifts are back up and running, as there will be a significant backlog of appointments.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon described the situation as a "mess" and has extended opening hours at testing centres in a bid to minimise disruption.

She said the Association of British Insurers had assured her policy holders will not be penalised "for something that is entirely out of their control".

Police said officers were being directed to "exercise discretion" over the issue.

"The DVA is working to contact all owners of four-year-old cars to book them for MOT tests in the coming days," a PSNI spokesman said.

"Priority is being given to those with MOTs that have expired or expire today, so motorists can tax their vehicles.

"Driving without vehicle tax is not prosecuted by PSNI and is the remit of DVLA. Where a police officer detects a vehicle without tax and it is outside of the 14-day grace period provide in the legislation, a referral is made to the DVLA.

"Given these exceptional circumstances where PSNI detects a vehicle without a valid MOT certificate, providing the vehicle is in a roadworthy condition, officers would be encouraged to exercise discretion."

Jim Wells said potentially thousands of motorists could find themselves sanctioned.

"We need absolute clarity and we are not getting it from infrastructure and the police," the added.

"There will be hundreds of people detected everyday [without an MoT] and we need a total amnesty."

The DVLA has been contacted for a comment.