MoT delays could spark job losses if car dealers can't sign off new sales

A Belfast car dealership has warned that the current MoT crisis could lead to job losses, while the new Infrastructure Minister branded the situation "unacceptable" and ordered two reviews into the handling of the crisis.

Nichola Mallon was speaking at the Driver and Vehicle Agency's (DVA) Boucher Road test centre, where she acknowledged that drivers have been left in a "mess".

She also said two separate reviews will be carried out - one to evaluate events leading up to the suspension of MoT testing and the other into returning MoT centres "to a position where a full testing service can be provided".

Replacing the cracked vehicle lifts at Northern Ireland's 15 MoT centres could cost millions of pounds and take months.

In her speech to staff at the centre, Ms Mallon confirmed that the current suspension of testing would continue, adding: "There will be absolutely no risks taken on my watch... until I am satisfied, a suspended service remains in place for MoT testing for cars and light vehicles."

She added: "I am very clear that this situation is not acceptable. I took up post two weeks ago and I have inherited this mess."

The DVA confirmed yesterday that all customers who have had tests cancelled will be issued with a four-month exemption so they can continue to drive. This does not apply to taxis and four-year-old vehicles, which will be prioritised for testing.

The SDLP minister also reiterated that she had received "reassurance" from insurance officials that policy holders are protected, adding that no one "will be penalised for something that is entirely out of their control".

Martin Hamill, who has owned Premier Cars in Belfast for over 30 years, said the crisis is already costing his business.

He also questioned how useful the Department for Infrastructure's (DfI) exemption certificate will be for the types of cars and customers he normally sells to.

"We sold a car last week. The customer is due to pick it up this week and the car has about six weeks left on its MoT," he said. "We normally MoT a car when it is sold, so the customer gets a full year. They expect us to put it through the MoT for them.

"But I cannot say to the customer that I am going to give them a car with an exemption certificate. Customers don't understand what that really means.

"That customer I had is now going elsewhere to find a car the same as that one, with a year's MoT on it. That's a £4,500 deal I've lost just today."

Martin and other car dealership owners have said that they are most frustrated with the lack of information they have received from the DfI and the DVA.

"They have been aware of this from November apparently. There is almost three months that have passed and they are only starting this process now," he added.

"I question if we are not just going to end up with the same thing again in four months' time. I am trying to phone round to find out what I do with a new car I get in because I need an MoT appointment to sell them.

"I maybe have 20 cars waiting for an MoT and I have no idea which ones can go ahead.

"Ultimately it is the knock-on effect - that if I don't have enough work from selling cars to keep my staff on, I could potentially have to let people go," Mr Hamill added.

While the problem of cracks in 48 of the 55 vehicle lifts installed in 2011 or 2012 had been known about since November, a DfI official told yesterday's Stormont committee that the news that the supplier said they did not have sufficient assurance over the repairs "came out of the blue".

Julie Thompson said: "Yesterday came as a big shock. When you are in a position whereby this has never happened before, this is very fluid and very recent."

Meanwhile, Terry Corby who runs Terry's Taxis in Coleraine said it is only a matter of luck that he doesn't have any cars due for the Public Service Vehicle (PSV), the taxi equivalent to the MoT. Speaking to other firms around the town, he said the crisis is "causing big issues with those who are having trouble booking".

"They are saying taxis are a priority, but apparently there are no lifts to do the tests. How are they going to do them? We can't drive if we don't have a PSV, so if we can't get a test booked it is a big problem for us."

The PSNI said the measures taken by the DVA "should mean that insurance and tax cover" is not affected.

"However, drivers should remember that the presence of an MoT exemption certificate is no guarantee of a vehicle's ongoing roadworthiness and they should continue to ensure their vehicle is taxed, insured and complies with roadworthiness regulations," Inspector Rosie Leech said.