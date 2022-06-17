MOT tests in Northern Ireland up 43% on five-year average according to latest DVA figures

The DVA carried out 43% more MOT tests last month than the five-year average, according to the latest figures on vehicle testing.

The organisation publishes a monthly report showing the statistics of the number of driving and vehicle tests.

Covid-19 restrictions around vehicle testing by the DVA were eased last year.

The report showed 84,103 full vehicle tests were carried out, up from the average of 58,826.

Meanwhile, driving tests for learners in Northern Ireland are “significantly above” the five-year average according to the figures.

The figures show there were 7,156 applications for a driving test appointment received last month, with the organisation carrying out 6,510.

The report also shows private cars made up 82% of all the driving tests carried out in May.

The DVA also received 8,057 applications for a theory test, according to the figures, with the 6,950 theory tests conducted 23% higher than the five-year monthly average.