Mother (36) attacked by unknown man while walking with her children in Bangor

Police are searching for the man that launched a random attack on a mother who was walking with her children in Bangor on Friday afternoon.

The 36-year-old woman was pushing one of her children in a buggy in the town’s Ward Park at around midday yesterday, accompanied by her friends and their children, when an unknown male reportedly approached her and punched her in the back of the head.

As she fell to the ground, the anonymous man continued to punch her and then ran off.

The victim sustained injuries to her head, back and shoulders.

The suspect is described as around 6’ tall wearing a facemask, a black baseball cap, grey bottoms and a black t-shirt.

Anyone who was in the area and who can assist police in identifying the perpetrator is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 669 22/04/22.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org