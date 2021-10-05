Mother-and-baby homes branded ‘one of the great scandals of our time’ as public inquiry call made

What took place at mother and baby homes, Magdalene Laundries and workhouses in Northern Ireland has been branded “one of the great scandals of our time”.

Those were the words of Professor Phil Scraton at the launch of a truth recovery panel report into these institutions, with the panel recommending a full public inquiry.

Thousands of women at these institutions said they were forced into unpaid labour, had to give up their babies and were detained against their will.

The truth recovery panel was set up six months ago following an all-party agreement and victims and survivors were asked to contribute to the design a of framework for an independent investigation into the institutions.

Three experts were appointed to the panel: Professor Phil Scraton of Queen’s University, Deirdre Mahon of Women and Children’s Services, and Dr Maeve O’Rourke of NUI Galway.

The panel launched their report on Monday at the Stormont Hotel in Belfast. It made a number of recommendations, including the urgent appointment of an non-statutory independent panel of experts to inform the terms of reference for a statutory public inquiry.

Other recommendations include new legislation to secure access to records for survivors and their families and immediate redress payments.

Speaking on Monday, Professor Scraton said what took place at these institutions said women and girls who went their have been “denied access to their lives”.

"The victims and survivors pain will never be assuaged… this is one of the great scandals of our time,” he said.

"How dare we as a society blame those who suffered the most.”

Dr Maeve O’Rourke said: “The University of Ulster/Queen’s University Belfast academic research report preceding our work contains clear evidence of gross and systemic human rights abuses in the institutions and related adoption system, including arbitrary detention, degrading treatment, serious infringements of the right to respect for private and family life and discrimination.

"Victims and survivors continue to describe ongoing abuse, including the disappearance of family members and the denial of identity. It is essential that the human rights of victims, survivors and relatives are at the heart of the forthcoming investigation. Human rights law also requires full access to records and urgent redress and reparation.”

Deirdre Mahon added: “For six months we have worked closely with victims-survivors and relatives who have shared their heart-breaking stories with us and we thank them for their dedicated and tireless pursuit of truth and justice.

"The Executive’s decision in January, on the Inter-Departmental Working Group’s advice, to decide to set up an investigation and involve victims-and survivors centrally in designing the investigation was a hugely positive step. Nevertheless this decision has come too late for many, and it is essential that these recommendations are acted on without delay.”

The report also recommends those bodies complicit in what went on at these institutions should issue apologies to victims and survivors.

"The Truth Recovery Strategy Panel together with victims and survivors urge all state, religious and other institutions, agencies, organisations and individuals complicit in the processes of institutionalisation and forced labour, family separation and adoption to act without delay in issuing unqualified apologies,” the report reads.

"These should clearly: specify the role in the institutional, forced labour and family separation system; accept responsibility for harms done; demonstrate sincerity in their apology; and demonstrate the safeguards now in place to ensure there will be no repetition of the inhumanity and suffering to which they contributed.”