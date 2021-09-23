Mother and Baby homes scandal: Hopes of public inquiry raised after October 5 date given for special report

The victims of the mother and baby homes scandal will have to wait a little longer to hear if they have secured a public inquiry.

A three-person panel recruited to advise on any potential enquiry has written to lawyers saying that their report will now be delivered to the Stormont Executive on October 5.

The letter from the Truth Recovery Strategy, seen by the Belfast Telegraph, reveals that the long-awaited report will now be delivered “in person” to victims and their representatives at the Stormont Hotel, near Parliament Buildings.

The panel, which was recruited in January by Health Minister Robin Swann and consists of human rights experts Professor Phil Scraton, Dr Maeve O’Rourke and Deirdre Mahon, was expected to deliver their report, into the terms of reference for an independent inquiry, next week.

But their letter states: “Duo to a number of factors… we have decided to move the completion date of the final report.”

The delivery of their report is likely to be a further boost to the victims’ campaign for a full public inquiry into systematic abuse at homes and Magdalene laundries between 1922 and 1990.

It follows the publication of a damning study carried out by Queen’s and Ulster University.

Speaking on behalf of Birth Mothers and Their Children for Justice, the largest group of birth mothers here, solicitor Claire McKeegan told the Belfast Telegraph that it was time for an urgent inquiry.

“The campaign for truth and justice for these women and their children has been all too long,” she said.

“They carry shame from Church and state who judged and abused them when they were at their most vulnerable and needed their help. A full root and branch statutory inquiry must get to the bottom of how these women were abused, suffered forced adoptions and trafficking babies out of the jurisdiction.

“They were silenced about the crimes perpetrated on them. The inquiry must have the power to compel those responsible to disclose all of the relevant documents and give evidence.”

The findings of the universities’ report, which published in January of this year, found that 10,500 women went through mother and baby homes in Northern Ireland, while 3,000 were admitted into Magdalene laundries.

The homes housed women and girls who became pregnant outside marriage; laundries were Catholic-run workhouses that operated across Ireland.

The last mother and baby institution closed in 1990, the last Magdalene laundry in 1984.

The report concluded that the number of women in mother and baby homes may well have been higher than 10,500 but that records were incomplete. Around a third of women admitted to the homes were aged under 19 and most were aged between 20 and 29. The youngest was 12, and the oldest 44.

Some were victims of sexual crime, including rape and incest.

Entrants peaked in the late 1960s and early 1970s, before a rapid reduction in the 1980s.

There was stigma attached to pregnancy outside of marriage and therefore women and girls were admitted by families, doctors, priests and state agencies.

Many women and girls were separated from their children by placing them in children’s homes, fostering or adoption.