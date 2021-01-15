Mother of Noah Donohoe hits out at book on case of tragic schoolboy

The mother of Belfast teenager Noah Donohoe, 14, who was found dead in a storm drain in the north of the city, has called for a ‘thorough investigation’ into his death (PSNI/PA)

The mother of Noah Donohoe has hit out at the publication of a new book published about her son's disappearance and death.

Fiona Donohoe said it had nothing to do with her family, their campaign and she did not endorse it.

Her son Noah (14), a pupil at St Malachy's College, went missing in south Belfast on June 21 last year. His body was found in a storm drain in the north of the city six days later following a massive search operation.

A post-mortem examination established he died as a result of drowning and a coroner's hearing was later told there was no evidence that he was attacked or that anyone else was involved.

Fiona Donohoe has called for a full investigation into her son's disappearance and death.

An independently-published book entitled 'The Noah Donohoe Scandal' has been released.

Ms Donohoe said she was "sorry" to learn of its publication.

"This has nothing to do with us as a family and Noah's campaign for answers," she said.

"We are in no way endorsing anything in this book. We as a family were trying to stop it being published as the author has no insight into our case for Noah."

The DUP branded the publication "insulting and hurtful".

"Hundreds of people joined the search of young Noah and where everyone's heartfelt sympathy remains with his grieving mother and family," a spokesman said.

"We note that Fiona Donohoe has made clear that her family 'are in no way endorsing anything in this book' and that they 'were trying to stop it being published'. It is shameful that those associated with this book have published it against the stated wished of the Donohoe family. It serves no good purpose.

"We call on the community to remain united in support of Noah's family and reiterate our appeal for any relevant information to be brought forward to assist the police investigation."

In response, the book's author, Donal Lavery, said it was based on information in the public domain and on facts. He added that he informed the family of his intention to write a book and has received legal correspondence from the Donohoe family asking it be removed from sale.

"The substance of the book should be the focus and not the author. If there are any serious inaccuracies I would invite people to clarify them, but throughout I have provided information that is easily accessible online to the reader and which anyone could obtain if they look for it," he added.

"I wish Miss Donohoe well in her legal endeavours in obtaining justice for Noah and have reserved any judgement and avoided speculation, as those are the correct remit of the Coroner - which I respect."