Mother of Noah Donohoe issues appeal for CCTV footage ahead of inquest

Fourteen-year-old Noah Donohoe, whose body was found in a north Belfast storm drain six days after the schoolboy went missing

The mother of tragic schoolboy Noah Donohoe has issued an appeal for CCTV footage.

Fiona Donohoe and her family said they hope the inquest, which will undergo its preliminary hearing at midday on Friday at Laganside Courthouse in Belfast, will answer outstanding questions around Noah's death.

The St Malachy's College pupil (14) disappeared in the north of the city on June 21, shortly after he was seen cycling near the Shore Road.

His disappearance sparked a massive search in the area and further afield by local people and emergency services before his body was found in a 1km-long storm drain off Shore Road on June 27.

Preliminary findings in an autopsy later established he had died as a result of drowning and did not suffer a serious head injury.

The statement from Fiona Donohoe read: "It is the family’s hope that the inquest will assist in answering the outstanding questions of how Noah was in a state of undress, and how he met his death in a storm drain."

Ms Donohoe also appealed to the public to desist from conspiracy theorising and speculation and instead assist with factual information.

"Every single small piece of information will assist in the recovery of the answers to these heart-breaking and painful questions," she said.

"We specifically appeal to any householder in the Shore Road area who has CCTV in their homes to please keep the footage from the 21st June, not to over write it and please share it with the PSNI, RFJ or KRW Law. This will be treated in confidence.

Please contact: info@relativesforjustice or niallm@kevinrwinters.com."

Noah’s tragic death touched people across Belfast and beyond.

His funeral service heard how"a tangible sense of shock and disbelief” had gripped the community.

In his homily, Fr Michael McGinnity said that many people have been "consumed by a sadness that cannot be put into words".