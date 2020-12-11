Mother of tragic GAA man Shane O'Brien tells of heartbreak after death

The heartbroken mother of a former Fermanagh GAA footballer and hurler who died following a car crash in South Africa has told how her son "was loved by so many".

Shane O'Brien died on Tuesday in Pretoria, where he lived and worked with the United Nations' Refugee Agency.

The 35-year-old, from Belleek, moved to Geneva several years ago to pursue a career with the UN before relocating to South Africa in the last two months.

At home, Mr O'Brien was known for playing his local cub, Erne Gaels. He was a member of the Co Fermanagh minor football squad that reached the Ulster final in 2003 and was in the county's senior squad in 2009.

Mr O'Brien won a Corn na nOg title with St Michael's College in Enniskillen in 1999 and the Ulster inter-college MacRory Cup in 2002.

He also represented Ireland at under-age level in International Rules and was a member of Fermanagh's Milk Cup football teams.

Mr O'Brien was the only child of Siobhan and Tommy O'Brien, who are now waiting for the their son's body to be returned home - a task being undertaken by the UN.

Speaking to the Impartial Reporter newspaper, Siobhan said: "It's just a nightmare. It's like being in a black hole. He was so well-known through football. God, he gave us so many great moments. He gave us so many happy memories.

"One of his bosses rang and said that the UN had lost its brightest rising star. I just don't know what I am going to do. He was special to us.

"He was due in next week for Christmas. We were doing loads of remodelling in the house (as) a surprise for him"

Mr O'Brien's former Fermanagh team-mate Ryan McCluskey offered his condolences on Twitter.

"Another life taken too soon. Had the pleasure of playing alongside this young man. A gentleman and a brilliant man," he wrote.

Fellow Fermanagh man and GAA supporter Fr Gary Donegan said he was stunned to hear of Mr O'Brien's death.

"To think that I watched this fine young man displaying his skills in the green jersey," he added. "To his family, friends and all Gaels, (I offer my) thoughts and prayers."