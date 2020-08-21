Mother of tragic Noah Donohoe speaks of campaign for answers about son's death

Noah Donohoe 14, was found dead in a storm drain in June after going missing in North Belfast (handout/PA)

The mother of tragic Noah Donohoe has spoken of her campaign for answers over the death of her teenage son.

Noah Donohoe (14) was last seen in north Belfast on June 21, prompting a massive search operation which saw hundreds of volunteers take to the streets in a desperate bid to find the missing schoolboy.

His body was found in a storm drain in the city six days later.

It was reported that he had been travelling to Cave Hill country park to meet friends when he disappeared.

A post-mortem examination later found he had died from drowning, however his mother Fiona is searching for answers surrounding his death.

She has set up dedicated pages on Twitter and Facebook, called MyNoah, in her quest to find out what happened to her son.

In a video posted to the MyNoah pages, a tearful Fiona spoke about why she set up the accounts.

"My Noah is now like everybody's Noah and I will gratefully share everything about my Noah so that people can get to know him, because he was such an amazing boy," she said.

"These social media accounts, I don't know much about social media, but it's a way for people to learn more about Noah, because they've taken him into their hearts.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

"He wasn't perfect, he had socks lying on the ground and it could've taken him 10 hours to tie his shoelaces if I wasn't prodding him. His humour though, he was such a funny boy and this is making him even more real to people, because he is so alive in my heart and he is around me constantly.

"I just need people to see that the time they have invested in searching for him and wanting answers... it's a platform for Noah to sing out - and he couldn't sing - he was in the choir, he was such an enthusiastic wee boy, but he hadn't a note in his head.

"But, my god, he really gave everything to life and that's why I want people to give as much as they can until we get answers - it's all about getting the answers."

Meanwhile, two Northern Ireland councils have pledged support for Fiona's campaign, with Belfast City Hall to be lit up blue this weekend as a mark of support.

Read more Second council backs Noah Donohoe campaign

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Brian Tierney, has also voiced his support.

The Tinnies sculpture in Strabane, Ms Donohoe’s home town, will be lit up blue on Saturday and Sunday.

A full inquest into Noah Donohoe's death is due to be held on January 18, 2021.