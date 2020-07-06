Mother runs to protect children as man beaten with hammer in 'shocking and brutal' Belfast attack

A man has been beaten with a hammer while a mother was forced to run to protect her children in a north Belfast home during an attack in what police are treating as an aggravated burglary.

It happened in the the Forthriver Crescent area of north Belfast on Sunday, July 5 at around 11.30pm.

Police described it as a “shocking and brutal attack on a young man, aged in his 20s" who needed hospital treatment.

Four masked men forced their way into a house before ransacking rooms and threatening a woman who then ran to protect her children.

One of the suspects was armed with a hammer, and it’s believed the others had some form of sticks.

They then made their way to a bedroom and set upon the man.

The victim was beaten with the hammer suffering wounds and lacerations to his arm, ankle, head and body.

“This was a shocking and brutal attack on a young man, aged in his 20s," Detective Sergeant Arnott said.

“The female occupant, who ran to a separate room to protect her two young children, has also understandably been left badly shaken.

“It’s believed the men, who were dressed in black, subsequently made off on foot.

“I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area around that time, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1867 of 05/07/20.

"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."