Mother's tribute to Belfast man killed in road crash in Australia

A father-of-two who was killed in a road collision in Australia has been described as a great friend and dad to his sons.

Christopher McCann died when his motorcycle was hit by a bus in Brisbane's central business district.

The 45-year-old fell from his bike and onto the road near William Jolly Bridge before being struck by the bus around 9.45am on September 8.

In a moving tribute to her son, Mr McCann's mother said: "The world will be less of a place without him.

"Christopher was a father-of-two who worked in the entertainment industry and had a passion for motorcycle riding."

Mrs McCann told the North Belfast News her son had a deep affection for his native city.

"Both his father Johnny and I are originally from Jamaica Street in Ardoyne," she explained.

"Christopher loved Belfast when he and his family lived there in the Bone, in Oldpark Avenue.

"He was such a warm-hearted person."

One of his pals told a Brisbane newspaper that Christopher had a "heart of gold".

"He was a dear friend and I will miss him," they told The Courier Mail.

"I am shocked at the news and I am so sad for his two boys and family.

"He was such a happy, genuine and generous person with a heart of gold.

"He will be truly missed, but always remembered as a great friend and father to his boys."

Mr McCann, who lived in Wynnum West, an outer eastern suburb of the Queensland capital, died at the scene.

He is survived by his wife Sarah and sons Taim and Zenith.

Mr McCann is the second local man to die abroad in the last two months.

Carpenter Lee Cooke lost his life when he became trapped under water after jumping into a lake at a popular beauty spot in Vancouver, Canada, despite attempts by emergency services to save him.

A fundraising initiative set up by the 33-year-old Omagh man's friends to repatriate his body raised more than £26,000 in four days.

Mr Cooke's mum Carmel said that he believed in making the most of life.

"Lee always said to me that if you can't live life to the full as much as possible, then what's the point of being here," she said.

"Four years ago when I visited him in Canada he showed me the cliff and he had jumped off it before.

"This is just a freak and tragic accident and we're all so devastated that he has gone from us."

Describing her son as "brilliant and popular", she told the Tyrone Constitution that "my baby died doing what he loved best".

"He had no fear of heights and was always very active, running, swimming and cycling," she said.

"He was involved in the Irish community and football over there and was very popular with everyone he met.

"Lee was just brilliant and amazing to have, so calm and someone who never seemed to get cross or be in bad form.

"He was always smiling, and I remember he always walked up the middle of the road to get speaking to people.

"His friends have been really supportive since this happened. Everyone who knew him is just devastated by what happened."