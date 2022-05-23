Motion opposing UK Government’s Troubles legacy plans tabled at Belfast City Council

Belfast councillors to debate controversial Troubles amnesty Bill

A motion opposing the UK Government’s Troubles legacy plans is to be discussed at Belfast City Council.

Under London’s proposals, immunity from prosecution would be offered to those who cooperate with investigations run by a new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery.

The plans have been heavily criticised by local parties and victims’ groups.

The Bill would also block any more Troubles inquests and civil actions.

SDLP's Donal Lyons. Credit: Declan Roughan

The motion, tabled by the SDLP’s Donal Lyons, is to go before the council’s standards and business committee on Tuesday.

If approved, it will then be debated by the full council.

The motion reads: “This council, noting the UK Government’s introduction of the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill, believes that the proposals... fail to honour the UK’s obligation under the European Convention on Human Rights to carry out proper investigations into deaths and serious injuries that occurred during the NI conflict.

“This council also recognises this Bill is a unilateral move by the UK Government to abandon its commitment to the Stormont House Agreement, again demonstrating contempt for agreements made with international partners. Furthermore, this council echoes fears made by civil society and victims organisations that, under these proposals, the Secretary of State may in practice decide who gets immunity from prosecution.

“Accordingly, this council calls on the UK Government to abandon this Bill and return to the already agreed structures as outlined in the Stormont House Agreement and to recognise no state or non-state actor should have control over how a victim seeks truth and justice.”

My Lyons told the Belfast Telegraph: “None of the political parties here are in agreement with the UK’s unilateral approach, human rights groups are sounding the alarm, and it only serves to create further tension in an already destabilised political environment.

“It’s pathetic that the UK Government has waited until the Assembly was collapsed to introduce this Bill.

“There was laborious progress made over recent years which resulted in the proposals of the Stormont House Agreement and these should be retabled.”