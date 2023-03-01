Motion to help enable safe injecting facility in Belfast receives overwhelming council support

A group of Green Party councillors launched a renewed proposal for the facility, to help “save the lives of some of our most vulnerable”.

In recent months there has been a spate of drug-related deaths on the streets in the city centre, and a total of almost 350 drug-related deaths in Belfast from 2017 to 2021.

Last year John Walsh, Belfast City Council (BCC) chief executive, told this newspaper that the establishment of an ‘overdose prevention centre’ (OPC) in the city should be explored.

Due to the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, this cannot legally happen as things stand and a special legal dispensation would need to be granted in order for a OPC to be lawful.

A motion proposed by Green Party NI leader Mal O’Hara and his colleague Brian Smyth last week, states: “In the absence of a local Assembly to deliver reform and innovation that can save vulnerable lives, this council will act as a civic leader by requesting our city solicitor and chief executive to engage with partners and to lobby Belfast Trust, PSNI, the Departments of Health and Justice and the attorney general to make the case for special dispensation.”

Sinn Féin, the SDLP, Alliance Party, People Before Profit and UUP all voted for the motion, and so whilst no party voted against it, the DUP abstained, meaning it went through unopposed rather than unanimously in favour.

Ulster Unionist representative John Kyle also noted that some “legislative change” would be needed around the implementation of and OPC and said that “thought needs to be given to where” the facility would be located.

Alliance Party councillor Michael Collins added that he would like to make an amendment so that relevant agencies dealing with drug use and poverty in the city can ‘help draft proposals around what this centre will look like’.

Cllr Mal O'Hara said: "I am delighted that my motion on an Overdose Prevention Centre has achieved support at Belfast City Council tonight.

"While there is a long way to go on the establishment of a centre like this, it is an important milestone tonight. Other local authorities across these islands are moving forward on the establishment of these centres. Belfast now joins that group.

“OPCs already exist in 16 countries around the world. Anyone who has been in Belfast will have seen vulnerable people and drug debris in the city.

"A centre such as this can reduce the level of drug debris, making it safer for workers, visitors and communities.

"More importantly, a centre such as this can save lives. With Northern Ireland doubling our drug deaths in the last decade and new records of deaths in 2021, it is more urgent than ever that we establish one of these. If we want to create a cleaner, greener and fairer Northern Ireland, then we need an overdose prevention centre."

A spokesperson for the charity Extern, which works with people with addiction issues, said it would welcome the establishment of an overdose prevention centre in Belfast.

“The rise in drug-related deaths within Belfast city centre and beyond in recent years has shown that we must find a way in which those managing problem drug use can be supported in a safe, stable environment,” they said.

“Extern supports people with problematic drug use within Northern Ireland and has been at the forefront of calling for new approaches to tackling the issues which sadly contribute to the loss of so many lives every year. This includes the creation of a dedicated overdose prevention facility.

“As well as helping to save lives, overdose prevention facilities can have a positive impact on local communities by ensuring that less drug paraphernalia such as used needles are discarded in public spaces.

“The creation of an overdose prevention facility in Northern Ireland requires significant support from policymakers and politicians to make this a reality. We would therefore welcome any moves which can advance this discussion, with the ultimate aim of saving lives and making communities safer.”

Back in October of last year, then Health Minister Robin Swann was asked about introducing an OPC here. He pointed out it would be illegal under the law, but added: “I am aware of discussions and proposals on this issue in both Scotland and the Republic of Ireland, and my Department is watching developments closely.

“We will continue to monitor the evidence in respect of effective interventions and develop new proposals, within the wider legislative framework, as appropriate.”