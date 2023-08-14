Motorcyclist (19) who died in Antrim accident named

James Gordon (19) from Cullybackey, who died in a road accident outside Ballycastle on Sunday.

A young man who died in a motorbike accident outside Ballycastle, Co Antrim, has been named as James Gordon.

19-year-old Mr Gordon was from Cullybackey.

He died following a collision on the Whitepark Road area near the Carnduff Park junction on Sunday evening.

His green Kawasaki Ninja bike was in a collision with a black Toyota Yaris shortly after 5pm.

Sergeant Green of the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from NI Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance. Sadly, Mr Gordon died at the scene from his injuries.

“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing. Police would like to thank members of the public who provided assistance at the scene and would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact us on 101.”