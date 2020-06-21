Motorcyclist (57) dies after Lisburn crash

The 57-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A motorcyclist has died following a two-vehicle collision near Lisburn on Saturday.

The 57-year-old's silver Kawasaki collided with a white Hyundai on the Ballylesson Road shortly after 2pm.

Emergency services responded but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger on his motorcycle was taken to hospital for treatment, as were the driver and passenger of the car as a precautionary measure.

Inspector Darren Hardy said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured what occurred on their dash cam, to get in touch with us by calling 101, quoting reference number 971 of 20/06/20.A stretch of the Hillhall Road was closed for a time yesterday as officers conducted their enquiries, but it has since re-opened.

The PSNI have appealed for witnesses.