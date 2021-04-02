Motorcyclist (66) killed in two vehicle Co Down crash

A male motorcyclist has been killed following a two vehicle road traffic collision in Co Down on Thursday.

He has been named as 66-year-old Alisdair Wallace, who was from the Kircubbin area.

It was reported to police at 4.50pm that a car and a motorbike were involved in a collision at the Ballyblack Road East in Newtownards.

Tragically, Mr Wallace died at the scene following his injuries.

Read more Northern Ireland traffic alerts: Latest delays and diversions

Police say enquiries are continuing and have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision or why may have dash-cam footage available, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1467 of 01/04/21.