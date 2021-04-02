Motorcyclist (66) killed in two vehicle Co Down crash
A male motorcyclist has been killed following a two vehicle road traffic collision in Co Down on Thursday.
He has been named as 66-year-old Alisdair Wallace, who was from the Kircubbin area.
It was reported to police at 4.50pm that a car and a motorbike were involved in a collision at the Ballyblack Road East in Newtownards.
Tragically, Mr Wallace died at the scene following his injuries.
Police say enquiries are continuing and have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision or why may have dash-cam footage available, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1467 of 01/04/21.