Motorcyclist (80) dies following crash outside Ballymena

A man has died following a two-vehicle crash outside Ballymena on Sunday morning, police have confirmed.

The PSNI said on Thursday that the 80-year-old motorcyclist had passed away following the incident on the Church Road area of Moorfields.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We received a report shortly after 10.20am that a car and a motorcycle had been involved in a collision.

“Officers attended the scene together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“The male motorcyclist, aged 80, was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, but has since sadly passed away.

“The Church Road area was closed for a period of time, with diversions in place, but has now fully reopened to traffic.

“An investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of the collision, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101.”