Motorcyclist arrested in Co Down following cross border pursuit

A motorcyclist has been arrested in Co Down after crossing the border having failed to stop for Gardai in the Republic.

The 35-year-old man is suspected of driving in a dangerous manner on the A1 outside Banbridge in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The rider of a black motorbike, who is subject to bench warrants south of the border, failed to stop for An Garda Síochána at around 2.30am and continued travelling north.

PSNI officers signalled for him to stop outside Newry but the motorcyclist, whose bike did not have number plates, sped off.

The suspect was eventually apprehended by officers at a filling station on the A1 outside Banbridge around 2.50am after failing to stop at another checkpoint.

“The 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of alleged offences including failing to stop, dangerous driving, possession of a Class A controlled drug and driving whilst unfit. He remains in custody at this time,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Enquiries are continuing as the PSNI liaises with An Garda Síochána.

Anyone with information or who may have dash-cam footage should call 101 and quoting 69 07/03/23.