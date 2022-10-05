Motorcyclist David Gilmore (66) dies in hospital following Co Tyrone crash

David Gilmore passed away in hospital following the crash

A 66-year-old motorcyclist from Portadown has died in hospital following a crash in Co Tyrone.

David Gilmore passed away more than two weeks after the two-vehicle collision which happened on the Curr Road in Beragh.

He was taken to hospital shortly 12pm on September 17.

Sergeant Amanda McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Mr Gilmore, who was riding a motorcycle, was involved in a collision with a black Hyundai Tucson on the Curr Road, adjacent to the Moylagh Road turn off.

“Mr Gilmore was taken to hospital following the collision for treatment to his injuries, however, he has since passed away. The driver of the other vehicle did not require any medical treatment.

“A full investigation is currently underway and anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage, is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 794 of 17/09/22.”