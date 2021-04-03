Motorcyclist dies after crash on Moira road

The man was arrested on suspicion of arson with endangering life and arson.

A motorcyclist has died after a crash on the Lany Road in Moira earlier on Saturday afternoon.

It's after a crash involving a telehandler vehicle and the male motorcyclist shortly after 3pm.

The motorcyclist died at the scene following the incident.

The Lany Road in Moira remains closed and police have asked motorists to avoid the area.

Their enquiries are continuing and officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1185 03/04/21.