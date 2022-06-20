Motorcyclist dies after crash on Westlink in Belfast

Emergency services at the scene of an RTC on the Westlink (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A man has died after a crash on the Westlink on Sunday evening, police have said.

The man died at the scene after the motorcycle he was riding struck the central reservation shortly before 7pm.

An investigation into the collision is underway and anyone who witnessed the collision or who captured dash-cam footage which could assist with the investigation is asked to contact officers at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 1640 19/06/22.

The Westlink has now re-opened following the collision after being closed in both directions between Broadway and Clifton Street.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said a 999 call was received at 6.53pm, following reports of an RTC involving a motorcycle on the West Link in Belfast.

Two Emergency Crews were despatched to the incident.

The spokesperson added: “Following assessment and initial treatment, no patients were taken from the scene.”