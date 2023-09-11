Motorcyclist dies following Co Armagh road crash

A man aged in his 60s has died following a road crash in Co Armagh.

The man, who was riding a motorcycle, was involved in a collision with a silver-coloured Mercedes car at around 2pm on Sunday on the Northway in Portadown.

A police spokesperson said the man died from his injuries.

A full investigation is under way, and police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision or who captured dash-cam footage to speak to officers by contacting them in Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 945 10/09/23.