Motorcyclist dies following Portadown crash

A man aged in his 60s has died following a road traffic collision in Co Armagh on Sunday, police have confirmed.

The man sadly died from his injuries after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with a silver Mercedes car at around 2pm on Northway in Portadown.

Northway was closed for a number of hours but has now re-opened.

A full investigation is underway and officers from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit have asked anyone who witnessed the collision, or who captured dash-cam footage which could assist with their enquiries, to contact them in Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 945 10/09/23.