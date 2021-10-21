Motorcyclist dies in Ballycastle crash

The man, who was in his 50s, died after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle.

The man, who was in his 50s, died after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle on the Moyarget Road just before 4.10pm.

Police said on Friday the road has since reopened.

They are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.

"Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1157 of 21/10/21.

