Motorcyclist dies in Co Londonderry crash

A man has died following a single vehicle crash in Co Londonderry.

Emergency services attended the scene on Lisnamuck Road in Tobermore shortly after 5pm on Thursday.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Harrison from the Collision Investigation Unit said: "Police received a report shortly after 5pm on Thursday evening, 4th May that a motorcyclist had been seriously injured.

"Officers attended alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

"Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene."

The road remains closed and diversions are in place for motorists.

A full investigation is currently underway and anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage, is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1531 of 04/05/23.