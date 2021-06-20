Motorcyclist fighting for his life after crash in Clough, Co Down

A motorcyclist is fighting for his life following a crash in Co Down earlier this morning.

The PSNI said the 40-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a fence on Blackstaff Road, Clough at around 8.10am.

The Blackstaff Road has now been reopened to traffic in both directions shortly after 3pm.