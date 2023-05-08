Motorcyclist in critical condition after Co Antrim crash

Emergency Services at the scene of a crash between a motorbike and a car on the Templepatrick Road in Ballyclare on May 7 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott)

A man has been left in a critical condition after a crash in Ballyclare on Sunday.

At around 4:35pm, it was reported that a car and a motorbike were involved in the incident in the Templepatrick Road area.

The motorcyclist, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital following the incident and remains in a critical condition at this time.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said the Air Ambulance had been tasked to the scene.

The Templepatrick Road was closed between the junctions with Hillhead Road and Mill Road but has since reopened. Officers have appealed to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact them on 101.