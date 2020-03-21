Motorcyclist killed in Bangor road accident named as Andrew Browning (56)

The two-vehicle collision involved a Renault Captur and a motorcycle and was reported to police on Friday evening.

The incident occurred on the Belfast Road in Bangor (PA)

A motorcyclist who died in a road accident in Bangor has been named as 56-year-old Andrew Browning.

Mr Browning, who was from the Donaghadee area, was killed in the incident on the Belfast Road on Friday evening.

The two-vehicle collision involved a Renault Captur and a motorcycle.

It happened at Rathgael on the outskirts of the north Down town last night.

North Down MLA Gordon Dunne said: "This is tragic news, and my thoughts and prayers go out to the family affected at this terrible time.

"It is an awful tragedy for any family to have to face and I know local people are shocked and saddened at this latest tragedy.

"The A2 Bangor to Belfast dual carriageway is a very busy section of road with over 40,000 vehicle movements every day - and this is a very sad reminder of the dangers of our roads."