Motorcyclist killed in Co Down crash

A male motorcyclist has been killed following a crash in Co Down.

Police said the man died following a collision on Ballylough Road close to the junction of Ballywillwill Road outside Castlewellan.

The crash took place around 11.30am on Saturday morning.

The Ballylough Road has now reopened to traffic.

Police have launched an investigation and are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or captured it on their dash cam to contact local officers in Downpatrick or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 541 23/05/20.