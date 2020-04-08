Motorcyclist killed in Dromore crash

A motorcyclist aged in his twenties has died following a collision in Northern Ireland.

The incident involving the bike and a silver Toyota Avensis occurred on the Lurgan Road, Dromore, at its junction with the Blackskull Road at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, April 7.

Inspector Adam Ruston said: "I am appealing for witnesses to contact police. I would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured mobile phone or dashcam footage that could assist the investigation. Please call 101, quoting reference 1313 07/04/20."