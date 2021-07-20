Motorcyclist killed in Newtownabbey crash named as Andrew Nesbitt (55)

The single vehicle road traffic collision occurred on Monday

The motorcyclist who died in a single vehicle road crash in Co Antrim on Monday night has been named by police as Andrew Nesbitt.

The 55-year-old from the Carrickfergus area passed away following the collision on the Shore Road, Newtownabbey.

It is understood Mr Nesbitt was travelling home from work when the incident occurred.

Read more Motorcylist killed in Jordanstown Shore Road crash

At approximately 11.10pm, it was reported to the PSNI that a black Suzuki motorbike was involved in an incident.

Police attended the scene, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, where sadly, Mr Nesbitt was pronounced dead.

Police at the scene of the fatal road traffic collision on Monday. Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Enquiries are currently continuing into this very tragic incident.

“I want to take this opportunity to appeal for witnesses to this collision and ask anyone with information or dash cam footage, that could assist our investigation to call us on 101, quoting reference number 2383 19/07/21.”

DUP councillor Mark Cooper said his heart goes out to the family of Mr Nesbitt.

Information about the crash can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.