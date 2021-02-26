Motorcyclist killed in three vehicle Co Antrim crash

A male motorcyclist has been killed following a three vehicle road traffic collision in Co Antrim on Friday.

Shortly before 1:35pm, it was reported to police that a Citroën Berlingo, a Ford C-Max car and a motorbike were involved in the collision in the Hillhead Road area of Ballycarry.

PSNI Inspector Colin Ash said: "Tragically, the motorcyclist died at the scene following his injuries".

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said they received a 999 call following reports of a crash at Loughanlea Lane in Ballycarry.

Two emergency crews and two rapid response paramedics were dispatched to the scene.

The charity air ambulance with HEMs crew on board was also tasked to the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, no one was taken to hospital," an ambulance service spokesperson said.

Inspector Ash said: “Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage available, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 912 26/02/21.”

The Hillhead Road has now reopened to traffic.