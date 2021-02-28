Motorcyclist Micky O'Doherty killed in Limavady crash

Police say two men remain in custody assisting officers with their enquiries. (Niall Carson/PA)

Police have confirmed local man Michael 'Micky' O'Doherty was killed in a road traffic collision in Limavady on Saturday.

Mr O'Doherty was 48-years-old.

The collision on Glenhead Road outside the town involved his blue Kawasaki motorbike and was reported to police on Saturday at around 4:20pm.

Emergency services, including police and NIAS responded but Mr O'Doherty was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, or may have dash cam footage, to get in touch with them on 101, and quote reference number 1351 of 27/02/21.