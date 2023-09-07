Motorcyclist suffers injuries in Londonderry crash

Police have praised members of the public who came to the aid of an injured motorcyclist in Londonderry.

Officers received a report of a single-vehicle accident involving the motorcyclist on the Clooney Road shortly after 9pm on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services attended the scene in the vicinity of the airport roundabout.

The male rider of a blue Honda bike was taken to hospital by the Ambulance Service for treatment to his injuries, including to his leg. He remains in hospital today.

Sergeant McGurk said: "I want to take this opportunity to thank members of the public who stopped at the scene to help.

"I am also appealing to anyone who was on Clooney Road, and who witnessed what occurred or captured dash cam footage of what happened to get in touch with us."

The number to call with information is 101, quote reference 1979 of 06/09/23.