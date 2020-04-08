Motorcyclist who died in Armagh crash had become dad for first time

The scene at Lurgan Road, Dromore, where a motorcyclist died after a collision. April 8, 2020

A young motorcyclist who died following a two-vehicle crash in Co Armagh had just celebrated becoming a father for the first time.

Matthew Arnold, from the Blackskull area, was one of two people to die in separate tragedies on Northern Ireland's roads this week.

A pedestrian also died after a second accident in east Belfast.

Mr Arnold is the third - and youngest - son to be taken from heartbroken parents Hertford and Phyllis in tragic circumstances.

The 24-year-old father-of-one was killed two days ago when his bike collided with a silver Toyota Avensis on the Lurgan Road, Dromore, at its junction with the Blackskull Road around 6.30pm.

He leaves behind his heartbroken parents and an older brother Ford, as well as his grieving wife Ciara, with whom he has a three-week-old baby girl.

Matthew's brothers, Wensley and Thomas, both disabled, contracted an infection and died over 20 years ago.

Mr and Mrs Arnold subsequently spoke of their loss in a book entitled Some Party in Heaven.

The first edition of the tome, by Noel Davison, was published in 1995.

In it, the Arnolds tell of how their oldest son, aged six, died and then their third son, aged three, was also taken from them nine days later.

Separately, a male pedestrian died following a collision in Henderson Court in the Knocknagoney area of east Belfast.

The man was walking his dog around 8.20pm on Tuesday when he was involved in a collision with a white Toyota Aygo. The male driver was not injured.