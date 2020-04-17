Motorcyclist who died in Ballynahinch crash named as Matthew Stuart

A motorcyclist who died after crashing in Ballynahinch has been named as 36-year-old Matthew Stuart.

Mr Stuart, who is originally from Ballynahinch, died at the scene of the one vehicle collision which happened on the Spa Road area of the town on Thursday, April 16.

The Air Ambulance was sent to the incident. The road has since reopened.

Inspector Brian Mills said: “At around 1:10pm, it was reported a motorcyclist left the road and tragically lost his life at the scene.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and captured the incident on their dash cam to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 990 16/04/20."