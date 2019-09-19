Motorcyclist who died in Banbridge crash named as Taylor Blemings (33) from Lurgan

A 33-year-old man has died following a crash between a tractor and a motorcycle in Banbridge on Thursday morning.

The motorcyclist who died in the crash on the Tullyrain Road has been named locally as Taylor Blemings, who was from Lurgan.

His mother Barbara paid tribute to her eldest son. "We are totally heartbroken. Thank God I got to see him this morning before he left," she said.

"His last words were see you later Mom, love ya. How I would love to hear those words from him again - it has been a total shock," she said.

The DUP MLA Carla Lockhart knows the Blemings family.

"Just can’t believe this. So, so tragic. I knew Taylor well and he really was a lovely young man. My thoughts and prayers are with Alvin, Barbara and the entire family circle," she said.

Inspector Gary Moore said: "The driver of the tractor was treated at the scene for shock and subsequently taken to hospital by the NIAS as a precaution.

"The Tullyrain Road remains closed in both directions this afternoon as we examine the area of the collision.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and captured the collision on their dash cam, or who saw either vehicle prior to the collision to contact police on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 458 of 19/09/19."

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said that a crew came across the crash while returning to base around 10.05am.

A Charity Air Ambulance attended the scene with an emergency medical crew on board.