Motorcyclist who died in crash remembered as ‘true gentleman’

A motorcyclist who died after crashing his bike has been described as a "true gentleman".

Norman Moore from Dundonald was killed on the Belfast Road in Comber on Wednesday. No other vehicles were involved.

Emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene.

Yesterday tributes to the popular 61-year-old were posted on social media, with many saying Mr Moore would be greatly missed.

It is understood he was married and had three children.

A stretch of the Belfast Road remained closed for a period yesterday morning as officers continued their examinations.

News of Mr Moore’s death was met with dismay on social media, with many people expressing their condolences on a community group Facebook page.

One person posted “Can't believe I'm reading this, Norman was a true gentleman and will be sorely missed by so many. Condolences to the family circle.”

Another wrote: “So sorry to hear this sad news. Norman was an absolute gentleman and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

“Thoughts and prayers with his family, friends and colleagues at this time.”

Others highlighted Mr Moore’s positive impact on his local area.

“So sorry to hear this. Norman was a lovely man and always had time to wave or stop and chat. Thinking of Sandra and the family,” said a neighbour.

Another tribute added: “Norman was an absolute gentleman with a lovely family. This is such sad news.”

DUP councillor Sharon Skillen said: “My condolences are with Mr Moore’s family after receiving such tragic news.

"It’s very clear that Mr Moore was a very popular member of the local community and was very highly thought of.

"The tributes to him on social media show this.”

The PSNI urged anyone with information to contact it.

Inspector Julian Buchanan added: “As we continue with our enquiries, I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash-cam, to call us on 101.”