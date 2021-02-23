Motorcyclist who died in Derry crash 'will be sadly missed'

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the accident or who may have dashcam footage to call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 211 of 22/02/21. (Niall Carson/PA)

The family of a Co Londonderry motorcyclist who tragically lost his life in a road crash yesterday morning, said he was "dearly loved and will be sadly missed".

Tributes were expressed to father-of-four Gordon 'Corky' Curry, who was in his 40s, after his motorcycle was hit by a car on the Glenshane Road in Londonderry.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours at Altnagelvin Hospital following the accident at around 5.30am.

Mr Curry is survived by his partner Angela, children Melissa, Sarah, Katie and Cayden, mother Pearl, and the wider family circle.

It is understood Mr Curry was from the Tullyally area of the city.

In a death notice for Mr Curry, his family wrote: "Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. Your presence is missed, but in our hearts, you will live forever. The Lord is my shepherd."

Former Foyle MLA Pat Ramsey said he knew Mr Curry to be "very kind and respectful" and passed on his thoughts and prayers to his family.

DUP councillor Hilary McClintock said it was "tragic news" for the family of Mr Curry and sent her sympathies.

"A lot of people are in shock at hearing there has been a tragedy but it's only in the last few hours that people are beginning to realise there has been a fatality," she said. "Our deepest sympathies go out to all of those involved."

Ulster Unionist councillor Darren Guy added: "This is a tragic accident and my thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time."

The SDLP's Sean Mooney also passed on his sympathies to the relatives of Mr Curry.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Curry's funeral will be restricted to immediate family only.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, can be made out to Western Health and Social Care Trust Altnagelvin Hospital A&E department via Ruth Hay funeral director, Altnagelvin.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the accident or who may have dashcam footage to call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 211 of 22/02/21.

Meanwhile, a separate serious road traffic collision also occurred on the Glenshane Road at 4.25pm yesterday evening.

Diversions were in place for Belfast bound traffic at the Glenshane Road junction with the Tirbracken Road, while Londonderry bound traffic was being diverted at the Foreglen Road junction with Baranailt Road.

Police were advising motorists to seek alternative routes.