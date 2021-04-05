Motorcyclist who died in Moira crash named by police

Motorcyclist David Gerard Edwards (60) from Aghalee died following a crash in Moira on Saturday.

Police have named a motorcyclist who died in a crash in Moira over the weekend as David Gerard Edwards.

The 60-year-old from the Aghalee area was involved in a crash on Saturday around 3.20pm on the Lany Road when a Red Ducati motorbike collided with a Yellow JCB telehandler.

Sergeant Mackenzie said the motorcyclist sadly passed away at the scene afterwards.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or why may have dash-cam footage available, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1185 of April 3.”