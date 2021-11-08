Motorcyclist who died in three-vehicle Co Antrim crash named Tom Richardson (74), PSNI confirm

Police have confirmed the name of the motorcyclist who died in a three-vehicle road traffic collision in Carrickfergus on Monday as Tom Richardson (74).

The incident occurred in the Upper Road area shortly after 9.05am.

It was reported that a motorbike, a black Mercedes Vito and a black Honda Accord were involved.

Mr Richardson died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “The Upper Road remains closed at the junctions with the Trooperslane Road and the Upper Station Road.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 371 08/11/21.”