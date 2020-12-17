Motorcyclist William Weir (21) killed in Co Fermanagh collision

Police have confirmed the motorcyclist killed in a crash in Fermanagh was William Weir.

He was 21 years old and from the Maguiresbridge area.

The crash happened on the Belfast Road, between Brookeborough and Fivemiletown at around 6pm on Wednesday.

Mr Weir's Znen motorbike collided with a silver-coloured Volkswagen Polo. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Ambulance Service said that no casualties were taken to hospital from the scene. They said a 999 call had been received at 6.03pm about a collision involving a motorcycle and a car.

"NIAS despatched two Rapid Response Paramedics, one emergency crew and an ambulance officer to the incident," they said.

"No patients were taken from the scene."

Commenting on the collision First Minister Arlene Foster on Wednesday evening, said: "Heartbreaking news from my neighbourhood this evening.

"Our prayers are with this young man's family who have been plunged into unimaginable grief. Please remember them."

Fermanagh and South Tyrone councillor Victor Warrington lives just yards from the scene and said it's the latest in a long list of serious accidents that have plagued the same stretch of road.

"It's terribly, terribly sad," the UUP representative said.

"This accident has happened at exactly the same spot where a lady lost her life in 2014 and I can count at least 10 fatalities here in the last 10 years. It has always been a very dangerous road.

"My sympathies to all those involved in what looks like a terrible tragedy just a week before Christmas."

"Police are appealing to anyone who was on the Belfast Road around this time, and who witnessed the collision, or who captured what occurred on their dash cam, to call 101 and quote reference number 1559 of 16/12/20.

"The Belfast Road, between Fivemiletown and Brookeborough, was closed for a time, but it has since re-opened."