Motorcyclists Stuart Sloan and Micky O'Doherty killed on Northern Ireland roads at weekend

Police appeal for witnesses to come forward after tragic accidents

The partner of a motorcyclist killed in a crash in Co Londonderry has paid tribute to her "soulmate".

Micky (Michael) O'Doherty was the second biker to die on Northern Ireland's roads in the space of 24 hours at the weekend.

The 38-year-old, a father-of-two from the Limavady area, was killed on Saturday afternoon.

His blue Kawasaki machine was involved in a crash on the Glenhead Road outside the Co Londonderry town.

His fianceé, Lynne Campbell, posted on Facebook: "Today I lost my fiancé and soulmate ... my sweetheart.

"Geraldine and Micky lost their son and Lana and Keith lost their brother ... Kelly and Thomas lost their Daddy.

"My Micky - I love you until the end of time."

Mr O'Doherty's death came just a day after Whitehead man Stuart Sloan was killed when his motorcycle was in collision with a Citroen Berlingo and a Ford C-Max on the Hillhead Road near Ballycarry.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Sloan, who was a popular bandsman and a well-regarded member of flute bands in both Belfast and Carrickfergus.

Paying tribute to the husband and father of two, the Ulster Grenadiers posted on its Facebook page: "A funny, witty guy... no matter how far he stretched the boundaries he (did) it with a smile.

"A wee gentleman who will be sorely missed by his wife and two wee children he was devoted to, his brother Colin and whole family circle.

"Our hearts go out to his family.

"We have a wee saying 'once a Gren always a Gren' and Stuart provided us with plenty of good and funny memories which will last forever.

"He and his family are all in our thoughts."

Protestant Boys, East Belfast band posted: "The officers and members of the Protestant Boys, East Belfast, wish to express our most sincere condolences to the family of Stuart Sloan at his untimely passing."

It added: "Stuart was a lifelong bandsman and an absolute gentleman."

Among the many other tributes were posts that referred to him as a "gentleman" and "lifelong bandsman".

Police are urging anyone who witnessed either of the fatal incidents, or may have dash cam footage, to get in touch with them.

Officers can be contacted by calling 101, and quoting reference number 1351 of 27/02/21 (for Mr O'Doherty) or 912 26/02/21 (for Mr Sloan).